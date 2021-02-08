Pundi X (NPXS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $114.79 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $149.05 million and $114.79 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.78 or 0.01091463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.67 or 0.05669833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00048121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00031155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.