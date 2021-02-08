Qitmeer (PMEER) Achieves Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $724,449.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00052302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00175682 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00067238 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00060272 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00200467 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 150,082,210 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

