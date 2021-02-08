R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 7%

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) were up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 740,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 730,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 759,763 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 512,007 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,040,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 82.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

