R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.50

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 31902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,700,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after buying an additional 1,038,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 824,852 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,016,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

