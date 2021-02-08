Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Trading 5% Higher

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.56. 211,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 271,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.