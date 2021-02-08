Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.
RLGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
RLGY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 11,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,317. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Realogy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $16.99.
Realogy Company Profile
Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.
