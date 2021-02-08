Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.11

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 8933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Realogy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.78.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 54.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.