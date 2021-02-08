Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Up 6.8%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 1,004,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 840,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

REPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 523,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Recro Pharma by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 217,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

