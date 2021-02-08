Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.30

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 2970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

