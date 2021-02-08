Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.12

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 130505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.59 million and a PE ratio of -160.88.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

