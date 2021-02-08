Resource Planning Group Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.07. 13,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.