Rio DeFi Price Up 40.9% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00170710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00058188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00194926 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Rio DeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

