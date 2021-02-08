Robert Zmudka Sells 4,400 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GATX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.79. 188,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,393. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in GATX by 21.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after buying an additional 401,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GATX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GATX by 58.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,274 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in GATX by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 158,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,035 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

