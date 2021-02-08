Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of SEE opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

