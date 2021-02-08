Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $118.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 359.30 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.