Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,835 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in News by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of News by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.22 on Monday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.