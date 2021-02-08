Sadoff Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $45,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 603,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,210 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 265,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,368,896 shares of company stock valued at $69,134,218. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

