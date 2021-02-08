Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $79.73. 94,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,831. Safehold has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56 and a beta of -0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

