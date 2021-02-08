Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 38,960 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

