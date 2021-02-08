Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.83 during trading hours on Monday. 558,216 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

