Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE:SMM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. 85,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.30.
About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.