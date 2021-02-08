Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SMM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. 85,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

