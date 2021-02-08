Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.44. 42,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $389.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.05 and a 200 day moving average of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

