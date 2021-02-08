Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

GXC traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $148.16. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,833. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $150.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

