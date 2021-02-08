Savant Capital LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $11.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,086.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,116.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,800.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,655.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

