Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCFLF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf raised Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

