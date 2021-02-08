Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SELB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 997.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.00. 2,837,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,341. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $540.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.