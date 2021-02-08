Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $65,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,895,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

