Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

NYSE:ALB traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.12. 48,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,896. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.