Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 10,717 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,675,000 after buying an additional 688,252 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after buying an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $32.92. 1,515,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,150,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $284.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.