Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 4,439 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.80. 270,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,257,664. The company has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

