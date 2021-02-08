Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 4,439 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.80. 270,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,257,664. The company has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit