SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.73

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100,300 shares of company stock worth $84,564,930 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SMART Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SMART Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

