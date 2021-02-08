Solana Price Reaches $7.89 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Solana has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $155.46 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $7.89 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 79% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Solana

Solana is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

