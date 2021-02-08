South Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 3.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $86.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.