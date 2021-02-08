St. Louis Trust Co Buys 1,301 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $205.46. 20,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

