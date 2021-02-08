St. Louis Trust Co Takes $450,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.67. 746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $154.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

