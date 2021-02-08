State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nucor by 263.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after buying an additional 467,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nucor by 209.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 368,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.