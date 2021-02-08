State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.