Status (SNT) Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Status has a market cap of $221.33 million and $43.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.01058577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.84 or 0.05328070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

