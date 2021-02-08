Stephen Boston Purchases 14,286 Shares of Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) insider Stephen Boston acquired 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.60 ($21,429.00).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.94.

About Catalyst Metals

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in Tandarra Gold, Golden Camel, Drummartin, Raydarra, Four Eagles, Macorna Bore, Boort, Stawell North, and Sebastian projects, which are located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

