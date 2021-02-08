Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,871 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $92.84 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Argus lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

