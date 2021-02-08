Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 246 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.