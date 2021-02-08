Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in W. P. Carey by 15.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $67.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

