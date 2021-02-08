Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after buying an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after buying an additional 298,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.28.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $99.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

