Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $52.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

