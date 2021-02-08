Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,040 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,491,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

