Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,208 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.