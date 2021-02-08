Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.82.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

