SYNC Network Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One SYNC Network token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $39,325.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00271374 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00032485 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003137 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $804.92 or 0.01751665 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,951,262 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

SYNC Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

