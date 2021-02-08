Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) to Raise $150 Million in IPO

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Friday, February 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BTIG was co-manager.

Talis Biomedical Corporation provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Talis aims to transform diagnostic testing by developing and commercializing innovative products that are designed to enable accurate, reliable, low cost and rapid molecular testing for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point-of-care. While timely diagnosis of infectious diseases is critically important to enable effective treatment, testing is primarily performed in centralized laboratories, which require samples to be shipped for processing, delaying the return of results by days. Point-of-care testing solves this problem by delivering the timely information necessary for clinical care. We are developing the Talis One platform, a sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled molecular diagnostic platform that, once authorized, could be rapidly deployed to distributed diagnostic settings in the United States and around the world to diagnose infectious disease at the point-of-care. The Talis One platform comprises a compact instrument, single-use test cartridges and software, including a central cloud database, which work together and are designed to provide central laboratory levels of accuracy and be operated by an untrained user. We are developing Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women’s health and sexually transmitted infections. In January 2021, we submitted a request for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for our Talis One platform with COVID-19 molecular diagnostic assay for the automated detection of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus in nasal swab samples from individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. Our regulatory strategy is to initially submit for the equivalent of a CLIA-moderate authorization to be followed shortly thereafter with a subsequent filing for the equivalent of a CLIA-waived authorization for use in non-laboratory settings. We are also developing influenza A and influenza B tests to be included as part of a respiratory panel with our COVID-19 test (COVID-Flu Panel). In addition, we plan to initiate a clinical trial to support clearance of a pre-market notification under Section 510(k) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) of our Talis One instrument with a test for chlamydia and gonorrhea in the second half of 2021 and submit a 510(k) pre-market notification in the first half of 2022. To support our anticipated commercial launch of our COVID-19 test, we have invested in automated cartridge manufacturing lines capable of producing one million cartridges per month, which are scheduled to begin to come on-line in the first quarter of 2021 and we expect will scale to full capacity through 2021. We estimate that the potential annualized market opportunity for COVID-19 point-of-care diagnostic tests in the United States exceeds $7.0 billion. We estimate that the potential annualized market opportunity in the United States for our COVID-Flu Panel and for women’s health diagnostics and sexually transmitted infection diagnostics in our development pipeline was approximately $5.5 billion in 2020. “.

Talis Biomedical Corporation was founded in 2013 and has 136 employees. The company is located at 230 Constitution Drive Menlo Park, California 94025 and can be reached via phone at (650) 433-3000.

