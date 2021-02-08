TCW Group Inc. Sells 40,018 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,523 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 40,018 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $379.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $390.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,656 shares of company stock worth $67,693,142. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

